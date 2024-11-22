News & Insights

V2Y Corporation Expands with New Subsidiary in Singapore

November 22, 2024 — 07:12 am EST

V2Y Corporation Ltd. (SG:V2Y) has released an update.

V2Y Corporation Ltd. has announced the incorporation of a new wholly-owned subsidiary, Evertrust Distribution Pte. Ltd., in Singapore, focusing on the wholesale of fruits and vegetables. This strategic move, funded internally, is not expected to significantly impact the company’s financials for 2024. The new venture highlights V2Y’s expansion efforts within the agricultural distribution sector.

