V2X Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of Common Stock At $48.00/shr; Stock Down

September 04, 2024 — 11:46 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - V2X Inc. (VVX) announced the pricing of the underwritten public offering by a certain selling stockholder at the public offering price of $48.00 per share. The selling stockholder has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 300,000 additional shares of common stock from the selling stockholder.

V2X said it is not selling any shares of common stock in the offering, and V2X will not receive any proceeds from the offering by the selling stockholder.

The offering is expected to close on or about September 6, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

VVX closed Wednesday's trading at $53.35 down $1.18 or 2.16%. In the after-hours trading, the stock further dropped $4.34 or 8.13%.

