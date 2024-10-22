Uvre Ltd. Appoints New Company Secretary

Uvre Ltd. (AU:UVA) has released an update.

Uvre Limited has appointed Tom O’Rourke as the new Company Secretary, succeeding Kate Sainty, who resigned for maternity leave. O’Rourke brings a wealth of experience in corporate advisory and financial management, which is expected to benefit Uvre’s focus on energy transition metals. The company aims to leverage his expertise to enhance its mineral exploration and development initiatives.

For further insights into AU:UVA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.