Uvre Ltd. Appoints New Company Secretary

October 22, 2024 — 01:58 am EDT

Uvre Ltd. (AU:UVA) has released an update.

Uvre Limited has appointed Tom O’Rourke as the new Company Secretary, succeeding Kate Sainty, who resigned for maternity leave. O’Rourke brings a wealth of experience in corporate advisory and financial management, which is expected to benefit Uvre’s focus on energy transition metals. The company aims to leverage his expertise to enhance its mineral exploration and development initiatives.

