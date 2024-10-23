Uvre Ltd Advances in South Australian Uranium Exploration

Uvre Ltd. (AU:UVA) has released an update.

Uvre Ltd has made significant strides in its South Australian uranium exploration, completing a passive seismic survey at the Frome Downs project that suggests potential for large uranium deposits. The company has also undergone corporate restructuring, raising $1.25 million to support its uranium strategy and securing a Heritage Survey Agreement with local traditional owners. With a strong cash balance of $3 million, Uvre is well-positioned for further exploration efforts.

