Uvre Ltd Advances in South Australian Uranium Exploration

October 23, 2024 — 11:03 pm EDT

Uvre Ltd. (AU:UVA) has released an update.

Uvre Ltd has made significant strides in its South Australian uranium exploration, completing a passive seismic survey at the Frome Downs project that suggests potential for large uranium deposits. The company has also undergone corporate restructuring, raising $1.25 million to support its uranium strategy and securing a Heritage Survey Agreement with local traditional owners. With a strong cash balance of $3 million, Uvre is well-positioned for further exploration efforts.

