UT Group Subsidiaries to Merge for Strategic Realignment

UT Group Co., Ltd. has announced an absorption-type merger between its subsidiaries, UT Connect Co., Ltd. and UT Partners Co., Ltd., effective April 1, 2025. This strategic move aims to enhance operational efficiency and better align with UT Group’s medium-term business plan by transforming the Area Business Segment into the Agent Business Segment, focusing on matching job seekers with local opportunities.

