USPACE Technology Group to Vote on New Auditor

November 28, 2024 — 05:11 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group Limited (HK:1725) has released an update.

USPACE Technology Group Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting on December 23, 2024, to decide on appointing Baker Tilly Hong Kong Limited as the company’s new auditor. Shareholders will vote on this resolution, with the board authorized to determine the auditor’s remuneration. This meeting could have implications for USPACE’s financial oversight and future reporting.

