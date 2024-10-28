USCB Financial Holdings Announces Quarterly Dividend

The latest update is out from USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Class A ( (USCB) ).

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc., the parent company of U.S. Century Bank, has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share for its Class A common stock, payable on December 5, 2024, to shareholders on record by November 15, 2024. The Miami-based bank, recognized with a 5-star rating by BauerFinancial, continues to support its community while offering diverse financial services.

For a thorough assessment of USCB stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.