USCB Financial Holdings Announces Quarterly Dividend

October 28, 2024 — 04:59 pm EDT

The latest update is out from USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Class A ( (USCB) ).

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc., the parent company of U.S. Century Bank, has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share for its Class A common stock, payable on December 5, 2024, to shareholders on record by November 15, 2024. The Miami-based bank, recognized with a 5-star rating by BauerFinancial, continues to support its community while offering diverse financial services.

