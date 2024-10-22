Usana reports Q3 EPS 56c, two estimates 48c

Reports Q3 revenue $200M, two estimates $205.77M. “Third quarter operating results reflected continued top line headwinds across many of our key markets,” said Jim Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our sales force continued to face challenges in attracting new customers as consumer sentiment remained cautious, including in our largest market, mainland China. Despite these challenges, we remain confident in our direction and continue to make progress on the five key initiatives that underpin our long-term strategy. Our commercial team, which was reorganized earlier this year, has been executing on these initiatives to enhance the overall value proposition of our business to our customers and we are beginning to see results in several of these areas.”

