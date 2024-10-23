News & Insights

Usana price target lowered to $35 from $38 at DA Davidson

October 23, 2024 — 09:30 am EDT

DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser lowered the firm’s price target on Usana (USNA) to $35 from $38 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after its lower than expected Q3 revenue. Sales performance in the quarter was modestly below the company’s expectations as consumer spending in many of its markets remained under pressure due to macroeconomic factors, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

