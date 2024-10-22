Usana now sees FY24 EPS $2.45, previous view $2.40-$2.55

Two estimates $2.49. Cuts FY24 revenue view to $850M from $850M-$880M, two estimates $861.94M. “Third quarter net sales were modestly below expectations as we continue to see downward pressure on customer acquisition and consumer spending in several key markets, resulting in lower customer counts and average spend per customer,” said Doug Hekking, Chief Financial Officer. “We are monitoring the recently-announced stimulus initiatives in China, but we do not expect them to meaningfully impact our near-term operating results. Accordingly, we have adjusted our fiscal 2024 guidance to reflect year-to-date operating performance as well as promotional activity planned for the fourth quarter. Notwithstanding the macroeconomic challenges we have faced in 2024, our business fundamentals remain strong. We’ve generated $47 million of free cash flow year-to-date and our balance sheet remains pristine with $365 million of cash and no debt.”

