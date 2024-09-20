U.S. Steel Projects Strong Q3 Despite Tubular and European Headwinds

United States Steel Corporation X issued its guidance for third-quarter 2024. The company expects adjusted net earnings per share to be in the range of 44-48 cents and adjusted EBITDA to be $300 million.

X’s Performance Outlook for Q3

For the third quarter, the Flat-Rolled segment's adjusted EBITDA is expected to be down sequentially due to lower selling prices. However, U.S. Steel’s diverse commercial portfolio and operational efficiency are expected to help offset some of this impact.

The Mini Mill segment is also expected to report lower adjusted EBITDA sequentially, reflecting declining selling prices, although lower metallic costs may provide some relief.

The European segment’s adjusted EBITDA is projected to improve due to favorable CO2 allowance adjustments despite ongoing market challenges. The Tubular segment is expected to see a drop in adjusted EBITDA due to lower selling prices.

Despite a challenging pricing environment, U.S. Steel noted continued strength in domestic flat-rolled steel demand. The company’s guidance reflects that while pricing pressures persist, these challenges are being mitigated by a well-balanced and diversified order book in the North American Flat-Rolled segment. The European market is showing weaker demand, leading to the extended idling of Blast Furnace #1.

The company also highlighted difficulties in the Tubular segment, which faces weak pricing conditions. These headwinds are expected to affect adjusted EBITDA in the segment during the third quarter.

U.S. Steel Advances Strategic Growth Initiatives

X continues to advance its key strategic initiatives. One of the major highlights is the anticipated start-up of Big River 2 in fourth-quarter 2024. The company factored in approximately $40 million in start-up and one-time construction costs for this project in the Mini Mill segment’s third-quarter guidance.

The company is progressing on two major projects — the non-grain-oriented (NGO) electrical steel line and the new dual Galvalume/Galvanized (CGL2) coating line. These efforts are part of a broader $4-billion capital investment plan aimed at enhancing U.S. Steel’s free cash flow.

U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel Deal on Track

An important update from U.S. Steel is its ongoing transaction with Nippon Steel, with the company expressing confidence in receiving U.S. regulatory approval by the year end. Nippon Steel committed more than $1 billion to modernize Mon Valley Works and $300 million for upgrades at Blast Furnace #14 at Gary Works. U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt emphasized the strategic importance of this deal for the future of American steelmaking.

U.S. Steel Price Performance

The stock has rallied 21.9% in the past year against the industry’s 10.9% decline.



X’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

U.S. Steel currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

