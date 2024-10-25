News & Insights

US Solar Fund Sees Increase in Major Holdings

US Solar Fund (GB:USF) has released an update.

US Solar Fund has reported changes in its major holdings, with Brookdale International Partners and Brookdale Global Opportunity Fund increasing their combined voting rights to 20.04%. This reflects a rise from a previous position of 19.06%, indicating significant movements in the company’s shareholder composition.

