US Solar Fund Sees Increase in Major Holdings

US Solar Fund has reported changes in its major holdings, with Brookdale International Partners and Brookdale Global Opportunity Fund increasing their combined voting rights to 20.04%. This reflects a rise from a previous position of 19.06%, indicating significant movements in the company’s shareholder composition.

