US Physical Therapy Expands with Strategic Acquisition

The latest update is out from US Physical Therapy ( (USPH) ).

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has expanded its reach by acquiring a 50% equity interest in MSO Metro, LLC, enhancing their management of 50 outpatient physical therapy clinics, mainly in New York. This strategic acquisition, valued at approximately $76.5 million, aligns with their growth plans and offers potential for an additional $20 million based on Metro’s performance. The clinics are set to provide comprehensive therapy services, boosting USPH’s annual revenue and EBITDA significantly.

