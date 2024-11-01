News & Insights

Stocks

US Physical Therapy Expands with Strategic Acquisition

November 01, 2024 — 04:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest update is out from US Physical Therapy ( (USPH) ).

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has expanded its reach by acquiring a 50% equity interest in MSO Metro, LLC, enhancing their management of 50 outpatient physical therapy clinics, mainly in New York. This strategic acquisition, valued at approximately $76.5 million, aligns with their growth plans and offers potential for an additional $20 million based on Metro’s performance. The clinics are set to provide comprehensive therapy services, boosting USPH’s annual revenue and EBITDA significantly.

For detailed information about USPH stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USPH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.