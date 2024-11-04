U.S. Century Bank upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded U.S. Century Bank (USCB) to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $20, up from $17. The firm increased estimates to reflect the Q3 beat, a higher net interest margin trajectory, managed expenses, and expectations of continued low-double digit loan growth. Piper expects the bank to continue to benefit from its “strong Florida markets and clear momentum within its customer base as it continues to build near unrivaled scarcity value in the state of Florida.” It sees U.S. Century as the best small-cap opportunity in its coverage currently.

