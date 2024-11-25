U.S. Bancorp upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citi

Citi upgraded U.S. Bancorp (USB) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $65, up from $49. U.S. Bancorp has recently lagged the group as investors expressed concerns on return on tangible common equity deterioration as result of a catch up on investment spend, weak payment trends and underearning on net interest margin, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm believes the bank has “turned the corner” on investment spend and will return to delivering positive operating leverage as expense growth moderates. In addition, its net interest margin “will cure itself over time” as deposit costs are lowered given higher commercial mix as well as fixed asset repricing opportunity, contends Citi.

