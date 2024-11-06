US Antimony staked, recorded additional 24 new claims totaling 3,480 acres

United States Antimony has staked and recorded an additional 24 new claims totaling 3,840 acres on Alaska State lands near Stibnite Creek, located in the Tok area of Alaska. This strategic move places UAMY in a known antimony-rich region along the Alaska Highway, approximately 200 miles southeast of Fairbanks. With this addition, the Company now controls a total of 93 claims totaling 14,880 acres in Alaska, most of which is either associated with antimony or other critical minerals. The newly claimed area is rich in historical mineralization, including stibnite, an important source of antimony. In addition to antimony, the Tok region has been noted for deposits of gold, silver, copper, and zinc. Historical exploration in the region also uncovered smaller veins containing galena, tetrahedrite, sphalerite, and magnetite, further highlighting the geological significance of the area. This expansion is part of UAMY’s ongoing efforts to secure and develop its own domestic sources of critical minerals essential for military, aerospace, quantum computing, and energy storage applications. Successful exploration of these claims would allow UAMY to become a fully integrated company with raw ore source rock, flotation capabilities, and the only U.S. smelter. As the only antimony smelter in North America and amidst China’s recent announcement banning all antimony international exports, UAMY’s expansion into the Tok region further strengthens the company’s strategic position as an integrated antimony supplier in an effort to support U.S. initiatives for securing critical minerals.

