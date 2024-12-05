UroGen Pharma presents long-term, follow-up Jelmyto study data

UroGen Pharma (URGN) highlighted results from a long-term, follow-up study with Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution, which is FDA approved for the treatment of adults with low-grade, upper tract urothelial cancer. Among patients from the OLYMPUS trial who achieved a complete response after primary chemoablation with Jelmyto, the median duration of response was 47.8 months. The study results were presented at the Society for Urologic Oncology, or SUO, annual meeting in Dallas, Texas, and were recently published online in the Journal of Urology. Of the 71 patients enrolled in OLYMPUS, 41 achieved a complete response after treatment with Jelmyto and had a median duration of response of 47.8 months, with median follow-up of 28.1 months. The analysis has certain limitations, including its post-hoc nature and the inherent selection bias of the 20 patients enrolled in the long-term follow-up study.

