Urbanise.com Ltd. Secures Key Resolutions at AGM

Urbanise.com Limited (ASX:UBN) successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting with all resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report and election of directors, carried by significant majorities. A notable clarification was made regarding Resolution 8, which was initially reported as not carried due to an administrative error, but was indeed approved. This positive outcome may interest investors looking at Urbanise’s strategic moves and governance as potential growth indicators.

