Urbanise.com Ltd. Revamps Incentive Plan for Growth

October 24, 2024 — 11:28 pm EDT

Urbanise.com Ltd. (AU:UBN) has released an update.

Urbanise.com Ltd. is implementing a new employee incentive plan to drive growth and align goals with shareholder interests. The company aims to boost market engagement and reduce customer churn, with a focus on customer success. The plan includes short-term performance rights and long-term Share Appreciation Rights, incentivizing management based on share price targets.

