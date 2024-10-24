Urbanise.com Ltd. Revamps Incentive Plan for Growth

Urbanise.com Ltd. (AU:UBN) has released an update.

Urbanise.com Ltd. is implementing a new employee incentive plan to drive growth and align goals with shareholder interests. The company aims to boost market engagement and reduce customer churn, with a focus on customer success. The plan includes short-term performance rights and long-term Share Appreciation Rights, incentivizing management based on share price targets.

For further insights into AU:UBN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.