Urbanise Reports Revenue Growth and Positive Cash Flow

October 29, 2024 — 06:48 pm EDT

Urbanise.com Ltd. (AU:UBN) has released an update.

Urbanise.com Ltd reported a 6.8% increase in Q1 FY2025 license revenue, driven by new contracts and significant cash collections from the Middle East, leading to positive cash flow. The company aims to achieve cash flow breakeven in FY2025, while progressing discussions for banking service partnerships. Urbanise also announced a major contract renewal and continues to focus on strategic partnerships and customer retention.

