Urban Outfitters upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citi

Citi upgraded Urban Outfitters (URBN) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $59, up from $42. The company’s Q3 results showed strong execution across the portfolio, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that for the first time in years, the Urban Outfitters brand is showing signs of a recovery with management guiding to a Q4 sequential comp improvement and margin recovery expected to continue into fiscal 2025. Meanwhile, Anthropologie and Free People remain in solid positions, adds Citi. As such, it sees the stock’s risk/reward as “very favorable.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on URBN:
- Closing Bell Movers: Ambarella surges after earnings
- Urban Outfitters reports Q3 EPS $1.10, consensus 85c
- Urban Outfitters options imply 7.4% move in share price post-earnings
- Notable companies reporting after market close
- URBN Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.