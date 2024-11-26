Urban Outfitters reports Q3 EPS $1.10, consensus 85c

Reports Q3 revenue $1.36B, consensus $1.34B. Comparable retail segment net sales increased 1.5%. “We are pleased to announce record third quarter sales and earnings, both of which exceeded our expectations. These results were driven by outperformance across all three business segments – Retail, Subscription and Wholesale,” said Richard A. Hayne, CEO. “Additionally, we’re optimistic about the outlook for Holiday demand and believe total comparable sales could be similar to our third quarter results,” finished Hayne.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on URBN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.