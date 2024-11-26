News & Insights

Stocks

Urban Outfitters reports Q3 EPS $1.10, consensus 85c

November 26, 2024 — 04:11 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $1.36B, consensus $1.34B. Comparable retail segment net sales increased 1.5%. “We are pleased to announce record third quarter sales and earnings, both of which exceeded our expectations. These results were driven by outperformance across all three business segments – Retail, Subscription and Wholesale,” said Richard A. Hayne, CEO. “Additionally, we’re optimistic about the outlook for Holiday demand and believe total comparable sales could be similar to our third quarter results,” finished Hayne.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on URBN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

URBN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.