UPS price target lowered to $172 from $184 at Bernstein

Bernstein lowered the firm’s price target on UPS (UPS) to $172 from $184 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares ahead of quarterly results. The firm notes the market has “left the stock for dead,” but says it does think pricing will come in ahead of market expectations and remains constructive.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on UPS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.