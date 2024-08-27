UPS Boosts Malaysian Footprint Through Ninja Van Partnership

United Parcel Service, Inc. ( UPS ) inked a deal with Ninja Van Malaysia to expand the reach of its express delivery services in Malaysia. Through this deal, Ninja Van Malaysia becomes an authorized seller of select UPS products through its retail services in Malaysia.

The deal makes UPS' Worldwide Express and Express Saver services available in Malaysia at any of Ninja Van Malaysia's 52 self-owned stores across Klang Valley. Customers can also access their nearest Ninja Van location via the UPS drop-off locator on ups.com.

UPS Worldwide Express is a time-definite service that provides delivery as early as 10 a.m. UPS Express Saver is a day-definite service that provides delivery by the end of the day. Both provide delivery across Asia Pacific as early as the next business day and to the rest of the world in as little as two business days.

Ingrid Sidiadinoto, senior managing director of UPS Malaysia, stated, "This is a really exciting announcement as it provides more businesses in Malaysia with faster, more convenient access to UPS's industry-leading global delivery network."

Strategic business moves in the form of acquisitions and partnerships have always been an integral policy of UPS to generate more revenues and expand geographically. This latest deal with Ninja Van Malaysia is in-line with its strategy of boosting global presence. This is expected to help UPS widen its customer base.

UPS Stock Suffers From Multiple Headwinds

UPS, a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock, is currently suffering from revenue weakness as geopolitical uncertainty and higher inflation continue to hurt consumer sentiment and growth expectations. High labor costs add to the company's woes. Elevated capex in the current scenario of demand weakness may play spoilsport.

Partly due to these headwinds, shares of UPS have declined 12.5% over the past six months compared with the industry’s loss of 2.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

