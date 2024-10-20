UPS among dividend stocks with yield of 4%-plus, Barron’s says

Utilities, banks, and energy pipelines-three higher-yielding areas of the stock market-are up around 30% in 2024, while many real estate investment trusts are showing double-digit returns. With those gains, yields on utilities, banks, and REITs are often less than 3%, Andrew Bary writes in this week’s edition of Barron’s. For income investors, stocks may still be the best bet for their combination of yield, appreciation potential, and tax benefits, as dividends are taxed favorably relative to interest income on debt. It just means looking beyond the usual suspects. Among cheap stocks offering dividends of 4% or more are Verizon (VZ), Pfizer (PFE), UPS (UPS), Kraft Heinz (KHC), T. Rowe Price (TROW), Chevron (CVX), CVS Health (CVS), and Sirius XM (SIRI), the author writes.

