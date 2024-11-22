Upexi receives non-compliance notice from Nasdaq

Upexi (UPXI) received a Non Compliance Letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market due to the Company’s failure to timely file its Form 10-Q Quarterly Report for the period ended September 30, 2024, in violation of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). The Company failed to timely file due to circumstances beyond its control, and intends to file its Form 10-Q Quarterly Report shortly after it is able to file its Form 10-K Annual Report. Pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company has until December 20, 2024 to submit a plan to regain compliance. If the plan is accepted, an extension may be granted of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Initial Delinquent Filing, or April 14, 2025, to regain compliance. The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock.

