Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (November 11 to November 15) – Stay Invested

These are the upcoming stock splits for the week of November 11 to November 15, based on TipRanks’ Stock Splits Calendar. A stock split is a corporate action in which the company issues additional common shares to increase the number of outstanding shares. Accordingly, the stock price of the company’s shares decreases, which maintains the market capitalization before and after the split.

In contrast, there are also reverse stock splits that reduce the number of outstanding shares (consolidate). In this case, too, the market cap is maintained as the share price increases following the reverse stock split.

Companies often undertake stock splits to improve the liquidity of the common shares and make them more affordable for retail investors. Let’s look quickly at the upcoming stock splits for the week.

1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) – 1847 Holdings operates as a publicly traded partnership. The company buys stakes in private, lower-middle-market businesses with an enterprise value of less than $50 million. On November 1, EFSH announced a one-for-15 reverse stock split of its common stock to be effective November 11. The company is undertaking this reverse stock split to strengthen its market position and expand growth opportunities.

Volcon Inc. (VLCN) – Volcon designs and manufactures all-electric off-road power sports products for the outdoor community. The company produces both electric motorcycles and UTVs (utility terrain vehicles). On November 7, Volcon announced a one-for-eight reverse stock split of its common shares. Shares are expected to start trading on a split-adjusted basis on November 11.

Interactive Strength Inc. (TRNR) – Interactive Strength is a connected health fitness company that offers specialty fitness equipment and virtual training sessions. Some of its renowned brands include CLMBR, FORME, and FORME GOLF. On November 7, TRNR announced a one-for-100 reverse stock split to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share. The share split will become effective today, November 11.

Fuelcell Energy (FCEL) – Fuelcell Energy provides sustainable energy solutions through its proprietary fuel cell technology platforms. On November 7, FCEL announced a one-for-30 reverse stock split of its common shares to increase the per share trading price of its common stock and regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements. Shares are expected to start trading on a split-adjusted basis on November 11.

Shineco Inc. (SISI) – Shineco, through its subsidiaries, offers high-quality health products and services. The company announced a one-for-24 reverse stock split of its common shares, effective November 12. The reverse split will help regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements.

Jet.AI Inc. (JTAI) – Jet.AI is engaged in creating seamless experiences and solutions for the aviation industry through its natural language processing and advanced fleet logistics optimizations. The company operates two segments: Software and Aviation, with the aim of improving the private jet booking experience and services. On November 8, Jet.AI announced a one-for-225 reverse stock split of its common stock to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements. Shares are expected to start trading on a split-adjusted basis on November 12.

IRC Ltd. (IRCWF) – Hong Kong-based IRC Ltd. is one of the largest iron ore miners in the Russian Far East. In October, IRC announced a rights issue to raise additional capital of roughly HK$362.1 million. Shares are expected to start trading on an ex-rights basis, effective November 12.

Danimer Scientific (DNMR) – Danimer Scientific is focused on creating more sustainable and natural ways to make plastic products that are 100% biodegradable and compostable. The company sells its products under the Nodax brand name. On November 2, DNMR announced a one-for-40 reverse stock split of its common stock, to be effective on November 13.

The reverse split is being undertaken to increase the per share trading price of DNMR stock to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. (SPXCY) – Singapore Exchange Ltd., or SGX Group, operates an exchange platform that lists equity, fixed income, currency, and commodity securities. It is one of Asia’s largest, most international, multi-asset exchanges. SGX is expected to implement a 15-for-two stock split of its common shares, effective November 13.

Bolt Metals Corp. (PCRCF) – Canada-based Bolt Metals Corp. is a copper mining and exploration company. On November 7, Bolt Metals announced a two-for-one stock split, to shareholders of record on November 13. Shares are expected to start trading on a split-adjusted basis on November 14.

Trio Petroleum Corp. (TPET) – Trio Petroleum is an oil and gas company with exploration and production facilities in California and Utah. On November 4, Trio announced a one-for-20 reverse stock split of its common shares. Shares are expected to start trading on a split-adjusted basis on November 15.

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (TKLF) – Japan-based Yoshitsu Co. Ltd. is a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products. Yoshitsu is expected to undergo a one-for-ten reverse stock split of its common stock, effective November 15.

