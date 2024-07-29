Unveiling 5 Analyst Insights On Ballys

Ballys (NYSE:BALY) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $15.95, with a high estimate of $18.25 and a low estimate of $11.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 28.63% increase from the previous average price target of $12.40.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Ballys. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $18.25 $11.00 Lance Vitanza TD Cowen Raises Hold $18.25 $15.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Raises Hold $18.25 $16.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $11.00 $9.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Raises Hold $14.00 $11.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ballys. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ballys compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Ballys's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Ballys's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Ballys

Ballys Corp is a casino entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence. It currently owns and manages 15 casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, formerly Gamesys Group, a online gaming operator, Bally Bet, a sports betting platform, and Bally Casino, a iCasino platform. The Company's casino operations include approximately 15,300 slot machines, 580 table games, and 3,800 hotel rooms.

Ballys's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ballys's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.3%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -28.12%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ballys's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -32.06%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ballys's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.58%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, Ballys faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

