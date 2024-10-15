Unveiling 18 Analyst Insights On Moderna

18 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 10 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 5 1 0 3M Ago 1 3 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $102.44, a high estimate of $178.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. This current average represents a 20.12% decrease from the previous average price target of $128.24.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Moderna by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Yee Jefferies Lowers Hold $55.00 $65.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $75.00 $75.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $139.00 $178.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $125.00 $155.00 Geoff Meacham B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $110.00 $130.00 Edward Tenthoff Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $115.00 $157.00 Tyler Van Buren TD Cowen Lowers Hold $60.00 $70.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $75.00 $90.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $70.00 $88.00 Michael Yee Jefferies Lowers Hold $65.00 $120.00 Yifeng Liu HSBC Announces Hold $82.00 - Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $88.00 $96.00 Emmanuel Papadakis Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $80.00 $85.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $90.00 $125.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $125.00 $160.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $178.00 $204.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $155.00 $168.00 Edward Tenthoff Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $157.00 $214.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Moderna. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Moderna compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Moderna's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Moderna's Background

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its covid vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 40 mRNA development candidates in clinical development as of September 2024. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

Moderna: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Moderna faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -30.06% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Moderna's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -578.73%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Moderna's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -10.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Moderna's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.89%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, Moderna adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

