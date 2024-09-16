Unveiling 17 Analyst Insights On Camden Prop Trust

In the latest quarter, 17 analysts provided ratings for Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 12 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 8 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Camden Prop Trust, revealing an average target of $124.35, a high estimate of $147.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 12.1% increase from the previous average price target of $110.93.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Camden Prop Trust. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Neutral $129.00 $112.00 Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $115.00 $90.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Announces Sector Perform $122.00 - Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $116.00 $115.00 Julien Blouin Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $139.00 - Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $115.00 $110.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $128.00 $110.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $133.00 $122.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $125.00 $116.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $127.00 $104.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $110.00 $111.00 Joshua Dennerlein B of A Securities Raises Buy $147.00 $111.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $116.00 $108.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $131.00 $118.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $122.00 $114.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $117.00 $109.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $122.00 $114.00

Delving into Camden Prop Trust's Background

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition, management, and development of multifamily apartment communities across the United States. The company's real estate portfolio consists primarily of apartment properties throughout the Sun Belt. Houston, Dallas, Las Vegas, and Atlanta represent some of Camden's largest housing markets in terms of apartment units. The firm derives nearly all of its revenue from the leasing of properties to tenants through short-term agreements. Camden Property derives the majority of its revenue from the Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, and southeastern Florida areas.

Camden Prop Trust: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Camden Prop Trust's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.43%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Camden Prop Trust's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.07%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Camden Prop Trust's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.88% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Camden Prop Trust's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.47% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Camden Prop Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.73, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

