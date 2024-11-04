Unveiling 10 Analyst Insights On Charter Communications

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 7 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 5 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $373.0, along with a high estimate of $450.00 and a low estimate of $300.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.92% from the previous average price target of $352.14.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Charter Communications among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bryan Kraft Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $365.00 $340.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $390.00 $345.00 Sebastiano Petti JP Morgan Raises Neutral $400.00 $385.00 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $400.00 $350.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Underweight $315.00 $300.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $415.00 $360.00 Jessica Ehrlich B of A Securities Raises Buy $450.00 $385.00 Peter Supino Wolfe Research Announces Underperform $300.00 - Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Announces Sector Perform $345.00 - Michael Rollins Citigroup Announces Neutral $350.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Charter Communications. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Charter Communications compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Charter Communications's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Charter Communications

Charter is the product of the 2016 merger of three cable companies, each with a decades-long history in the business: Legacy Charter, Time Warner Cable, and Bright House Networks. The firm now holds networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to roughly 58 million US homes and businesses, around 35% of the country. Across this footprint, Charter serves 29 million residential and 2 million commercial customer accounts under the Spectrum brand, making it the second-largest US cable company behind Comcast. The firm also owns, in whole or in part, sports and news networks, including Spectrum SportsNet (long-term local rights to Los Angeles Lakers games), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles Dodgers), SportsNet New York (New York Mets), and Spectrum News NY1.

Financial Insights: Charter Communications

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Charter Communications's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.55%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.28%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Charter Communications's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.49%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Charter Communications's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.86% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Charter Communications's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 6.83, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

