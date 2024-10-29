Unusually active option classes on open October 29th

Unusual total active option classes on open include: McDonald’s (MCD), Bitfarms (BITF), Bit Digital (BTBT), PayPal (PYPL), Lithium Americas (LAC), Rumble (RUM), Pfizer (PFE), NextEra Energy (NEE), Boeing (BA), and EWZ Brazil ETF (EWZ).
- McDonald’s says ‘on pace’ with development goals in U.S.
- McDonald’s says gaining share with lower end consumers
- McDonald’s says ‘strong start’ to Q4 in U.S.
- McDonald’s says E.coli situation will not have material impact to FY24 results
- Morning Movers: McDonald’s lower, Pfizer higher after earnings releases
