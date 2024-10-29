Unusually active option classes on open October 29th

Unusual total active option classes on open include: McDonald’s (MCD), Bitfarms (BITF), Bit Digital (BTBT), PayPal (PYPL), Lithium Americas (LAC), Rumble (RUM), Pfizer (PFE), NextEra Energy (NEE), Boeing (BA), and EWZ Brazil ETF (EWZ).

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MCD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.