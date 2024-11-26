Unusually active option classes on open November 26th

Unusual total active option classes on open include: Dicks (DKS), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), Burlington Stores (BURL), STMicroelectronics (STM), KULR Technology Group (KULR), Best Buy (BBY), D-Wave Quantum (QBTS), Rivian (RIVN), Macy’s (M), and EHang Holdings Ltd (EH).
- Morning Movers: Dick’s Sporting jumps and Kohl’s sinks following earnings
- Dick’s Sporting sees FY24 CapEx ~$900M on gross basis, ~$800M on net basis
- Dick’s Sporting reports Q3 EPS $2.75, consensus $2.69
- Dick’s Sporting raises FY24 EPS view to $13.65-$13.95 from $13.55-$13.90
- Dick’s Sporting CEO says ‘very proud’ of Q3 results
