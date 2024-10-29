News & Insights

Unusual Machines Secures $1.96M to Enhance Growth

October 29, 2024 — 12:58 pm EDT

Unusual Machines Inc. ( (UMAC) ) has issued an update.

Unusual Machines, a drone manufacturer, announced a $1.96 million private placement to bolster its corporate purposes and working capital. The deal involves issuing units consisting of stock and warrants, with a notable investment from company leaders. The transaction, facilitated by Dominari Securities, highlights Unusual Machines’ strategic move in the burgeoning U.S. drone market, poised for significant growth amid evolving regulations.

