Unusual Machines Secures $1.95M in Private Placement

Unusual Machines, Inc., a drone and components manufacturer, successfully closed a $1.95 million private placement with institutional investors. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital. Each unit in the offering includes one share of common stock and a warrant exercisable for additional shares, highlighting potential stock growth. Key executives also participated, indicating strong internal confidence. Dominari Securities LLC acted as the placement agent, ensuring compliance with securities regulations.

