Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Johnson & Johnson

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Johnson & Johnson.

Looking at options history for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $552,410 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $522,817.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $155.0 to $170.0 for Johnson & Johnson over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Johnson & Johnson's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Johnson & Johnson's whale activity within a strike price range from $155.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Johnson & Johnson 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNJ PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.65 $4.55 $4.56 $160.00 $410.4K 4.8K 1.2K JNJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $15.7 $15.15 $15.59 $155.00 $144.9K 7 93 JNJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $13.5 $13.45 $13.45 $155.00 $121.0K 3.3K 114 JNJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $13.7 $12.75 $13.7 $160.00 $119.1K 1.4K 87 JNJ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $10.65 $9.4 $9.6 $170.00 $80.6K 8 95

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: pharmaceutical and medical devices. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Johnson & Johnson, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Johnson & Johnson's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 4,494,400, the price of JNJ is down by -0.11%, reaching $164.64. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 33 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Johnson & Johnson

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $215.0.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $215. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $215.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Johnson & Johnson with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.