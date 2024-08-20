Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in 3M

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on 3M (NYSE:MMM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MMM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for 3M.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 77% bullish and 11%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $35,475, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $354,335.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $145.0 for 3M over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in 3M's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to 3M's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $90.0 to $145.0 over the preceding 30 days.

3M Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MMM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.73 $1.7 $1.73 $130.00 $86.5K 3.3K 674 MMM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $40.2 $39.65 $40.0 $90.00 $80.0K 19 20 MMM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $3.65 $3.5 $3.65 $127.00 $36.5K 17 105 MMM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.45 $6.1 $6.45 $115.00 $35.4K 182 61 MMM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.45 $6.4 $6.4 $145.00 $35.2K 168 52

About 3M

3M, a multinational conglomerate founded in 1902, sells tens of thousands of products ranging from sponges to respirators. The firm is well known for its extensive research and development capabilities, and it is a pioneer in inventing new use cases for its proprietary technologies. 3M is organized across three business segments: safety and industrial (representing around 44% of revenue), transportation and electronics (36%), and consumer (20%). The firm recently spun off its healthcare business, now known as Solventum. Nearly half of 3M's revenue comes from outside the Americas.

Having examined the options trading patterns of 3M, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is 3M Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 2,769,523, the MMM's price is up by 0.63%, now at $127.88. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 63 days. What Analysts Are Saying About 3M

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $135.6.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Underperform rating on 3M with a target price of $95. An analyst from Argus Research has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $145. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on 3M, maintaining a target price of $145. An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on 3M, maintaining a target price of $143. Showing optimism, an analyst from Deutsche Bank upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for 3M, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

