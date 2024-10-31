Uniti Group reports Q3 EPS 5c, consensus 10c

Reports Q3 revenue $292.2M, consensus $290.37M. “We continue to see solid demand for our mission critical fiber infrastructure at Uniti with consolidated bookings of nearly $1 million in monthly recurring revenue during the quarter. Demand from our Hyperscaler customers also remains strong as we recently announced a long-term award in Montgomery, AL that will add fiber in a strategic market for Uniti that will be available for lease-up,” commented CEO Kenny Gunderman.”Turning to our transformational merger with Windstream that we announced earlier this year, we continue to make significant progress and remain on track to close the merger by the second half of 2025. Through the recent credit agreement amendments and successful refinancing activity at Windstream, we now have a clear path to collapsing the dual debt silos of Uniti and Windstream upon closing of the merger, thus greatly simplifying the capital structure of the combined company. Finally, Windstream now has the capital on-hand to accelerate Kinetic’s fiber-to-the-home buildout, further strengthening its position within the residential fiber market.”

