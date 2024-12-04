UnitedHealthcare CEO fatally shot in Manhattan, NY Post reports

The CEO of UnitedHealth (UNH)care, a division of UnitedHealth, was fatally shot on Wednesday morning in Midtown New York City in what police say was a targeted attack, The New York Post’s Joe Marino and Ronny Reyes report. Brian Thompson was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead, police say.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on UNH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.