United Strength Power Proposes Special Dividend

United Strength Power Holdings Ltd. has announced an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to be held on June 19, 2024, where shareholders will vote on a special dividend payment of HK$0.08 per share. The dividend is proposed to be paid from the company’s share premium account, pending board approval and compliance with the Cayman Islands Companies Act. Shareholders registered by the fixed record date will be eligible for the dividend, which underscores the company’s commitment to shareholder returns.

