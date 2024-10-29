United States Oil Fund Reports $74.8 Million Net Loss

United States Oil Fund LP ( (USO) ) has provided an update.

United States Oil Fund, LP reported a net loss of approximately $74.8 million for September 2024, driven by realized losses in commodity futures and swap contracts. Despite the losses, the fund’s net asset value remains substantial at about $1.34 billion, equivalent to $69.86 per share. This financial insight provides a snapshot of the fund’s performance and its resilience amidst market fluctuations, intriguing those following the dynamics of oil investments.

