News & Insights

Stocks

United States Oil Fund Reports $74.8 Million Net Loss

October 29, 2024 — 03:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

United States Oil Fund LP ( (USO) ) has provided an update.

United States Oil Fund, LP reported a net loss of approximately $74.8 million for September 2024, driven by realized losses in commodity futures and swap contracts. Despite the losses, the fund’s net asset value remains substantial at about $1.34 billion, equivalent to $69.86 per share. This financial insight provides a snapshot of the fund’s performance and its resilience amidst market fluctuations, intriguing those following the dynamics of oil investments.

For an in-depth examination of USO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.