United States Brent Oil Fund Reports October Net Income

November 29, 2024 — 12:57 pm EST

The latest update is out from United States Brent Oil Fund LP ( (BNO) ).

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP reported a net income of $7,019,040 for October 2024, with its net asset value decreasing to $134,700,207 by the month’s end. The fund experienced gains from commodity futures and investment income, while managing expenses such as management and professional fees. This financial performance is crucial for investors tracking oil-related securities and market trends.

