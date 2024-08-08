United Internet H1 Earnings Down, Sales Rise; Cuts FY24 Outlook

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK) reported Thursday that its first-half earnings before interest and tax or EBIT declined to 347.4 million euros from 407.1 million euros last year.

Adjusted for items, earnings per share declined to 0.61 euro from 0.83 euro a year ago.

The German Internet services company's EBITDA in the first half amounted to 662.3 million euros, down from prior year's 668.7 million euros.

Sales grew 2.8 percent to 3.10 billion euros from last year's 3.01 billion euros.

The total number of fee-based customer contracts increased by 330,000 to 28.78 million contracts.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, United Internet adjusted its guidance and now expects sales of around 6.4 billion euros, down from previously expected around 6.5 billion euros, but higher than prior year's 6.21 billion euros.

EBITDA is now expected to amount to around 1.38 billion euros, while previous estimate was 1.42 billion euros, and prior year's recorded EBITDA was 1.30 billion euros.

