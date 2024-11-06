News & Insights

United Hampshire US REIT Triumphs at Singapore Awards

November 06, 2024 — 07:19 pm EST

United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust (SG:ODBU) has released an update.

United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust has been recognized at The Edge Singapore Centurion Club Awards 2024, securing accolades for Overall Sector Winner in REITs and the Highest Growth in Profit after Taxes over three years. These achievements highlight UHREIT’s strategic management and sustainable growth, offering high returns to its unitholders despite recent economic challenges. The awards underscore the company’s effective portfolio management and collaborative global team efforts.

