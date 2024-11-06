News & Insights

United Co RUSAL Plans Strategic Board Meeting for 2024

November 06, 2024 — 08:15 am EST

United Co RUSAL (HK:0486) has released an update.

United Company RUSAL has announced an upcoming board meeting on November 12, 2024, to evaluate the company’s operations and budget performance for the first nine months of the year. The meeting will also address compliance with Hong Kong Stock Exchange rules and set the board’s schedule for 2025. This update could be of interest to investors and stakeholders monitoring RUSAL’s strategic direction and regulatory adherence.

