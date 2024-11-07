Unipres Revises FY2024 Forecasts Amid Declining Sales

Unipres (JP:5949) has released an update.

Unipres Corporation has revised its business forecasts for FY2024, anticipating a significant decrease in net income due to declining customer sales and rising costs. The company now expects net sales to fall by 3% and net income to plummet by over 81% compared to its previous predictions. This adjustment reflects the challenges posed by lower production volumes and increased material and labor expenses.

