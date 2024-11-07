Unipres Corporation to Acquire Treasury Shares

Unipres (JP:5949) has released an update.

Unipres Corporation has announced its decision to acquire up to 500,000 of its own shares, representing 1.1% of outstanding shares, with a maximum expenditure of ¥500 million. This move aims to support restricted stock compensation and prevent share value dilution. The acquisition will take place on the Tokyo Stock Exchange from November 8, 2024, to February 28, 2025.

