Uniphar PLC CEO Executes Strategic Share Transaction

Uniphar PLC (GB:UPR) has released an update.

Uniphar PLC’s CEO, Gerard Rabbette, engaged in a transaction involving the purchase and simultaneous sale of 19,230 ordinary shares, resulting in no net change in his holdings. The shares were traded on Euronext Dublin at a price of €2.21 each. This activity highlights a strategic maneuver in maintaining Rabbette’s position in the company without altering his overall shareholding.

