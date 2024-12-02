News & Insights

Uniphar PLC CEO Executes Strategic Share Transaction

December 02, 2024 — 04:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Uniphar PLC (GB:UPR) has released an update.

Uniphar PLC’s CEO, Gerard Rabbette, engaged in a transaction involving the purchase and simultaneous sale of 19,230 ordinary shares, resulting in no net change in his holdings. The shares were traded on Euronext Dublin at a price of €2.21 each. This activity highlights a strategic maneuver in maintaining Rabbette’s position in the company without altering his overall shareholding.

