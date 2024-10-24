Union Pacific reports Q3 EPS $2.75, consensus $2.78

Reports Q3 revenue $6.09B, consensus $6.14B. “Our third quarter results demonstrate the success of our strategy,” said Union Pacific (UNP) CEO Jim Vena. “Improved safety and service performance supported solid revenue growth that we converted into double-digit improvement in third quarter operating income and earnings per share. The entire Union Pacific team is focused on delivering for our customers and shareholders; and is energized to build on these accomplishments to drive sustainable long-term success.”

