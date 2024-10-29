Unieuro Share Acquisition by Fnac Darty and RUBY

Unieuro S.p.A. (IT:UNIR) has released an update.

Fnac Darty and RUBY Equity Investment have secured 71.5% of Unieuro’s share capital following a successful public tender offer. Shareholders will receive €9.00 and 0.1 newly issued Fnac shares for each Unieuro share tendered, with payment set for November 1, 2024. A reopening of the tender period is scheduled from November 4 to 8, allowing more shareholders to participate.

For further insights into IT:UNIR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.